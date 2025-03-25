Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

20:27 25.03.2025

Ukravtogaz expands network of supply of compressed natural gas CNG

2 min read

SOE Ukravtogaz, a subsidiary of Naftogaz Group, has concluded nine agreements with leading transport and logistics enterprises, which provide for the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Compressed natural gas is a fuel that provides not only significant cost savings for business, but also significantly reduces the impact on the environment. We are glad that more and more companies support this trend and join the changes," Naftogaz Group CEO Roman Chumak said.

As the group informed, the use of CNG allows to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80% compared to diesel fuel, provides cost savings of up to 50% and extends the service life of engines by 30-40%. In addition, this type of fuel is a transitional solution to the use of biomethane and hydrogen, which meets European environmental standards.

"We are creating a network of gas stations that will allow enterprises and carriers to easily integrate CNG into their activities. Our goal is to make ecological fuel available to everyone who cares about efficiency and environmental cleanliness," Head of Ukravtogaz Kostiantyn Dovhal said.

In particular, the logistics company Milk Service, which is the main carrier of PepsiCo Ukraine, has already joined the partner network of Ukravtogaz. As part of the cooperation, an innovative project is being implemented to transport PepsiCo Ukraine products by CNG trucks. These machines are already successfully operating in Kyiv region and on Kyiv-Mykolaiv route.

In addition, passenger carriers Pivnich Trans LLC, owners of municipal transport PE Yunis-Eko, as well as such enterprises as Ekor TZ LLC, Foodingredients LLC, Marcus Ukrinvest LLC, and Rossa LLC joined the cooperation.

"Ukravtogaz plans to further expand its network of partners," the company said.

