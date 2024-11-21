JYSK opens its 7th store in Odesa

The international JYSK chain opened a new store in Odesa in Rodos shopping center (1 Henuezka Street) on Thursday, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The retail space of the new store is 955 square meters, the warehouse is 216 square meters, and the office space is 47 square meters. Like all new JYSK stores, it is built according to the modern 3.0 concept with full spot lighting, convenient arrangement of goods, which will create a comfortable shopping experience, the company said.

The new store became the 101st store of the chain in Ukraine, which celebrated 20 years on the Ukrainian market in October. In the 2025 financial year, it is planned to open eight more new stores and renovate 12 existing ones. JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group with more than 3,500 stores in 48 countries. JYSK's revenue in the 2023/2024 financial year was EUR 5.6 billion.