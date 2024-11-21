Facts

20:10 21.11.2024

JYSK opens its 7th store in Odesa

1 min read
JYSK opens its 7th store in Odesa

The international JYSK chain opened a new store in Odesa in Rodos shopping center (1 Henuezka Street) on Thursday, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The retail space of the new store is 955 square meters, the warehouse is 216 square meters, and the office space is 47 square meters. Like all new JYSK stores, it is built according to the modern 3.0 concept with full spot lighting, convenient arrangement of goods, which will create a comfortable shopping experience, the company said.

The new store became the 101st store of the chain in Ukraine, which celebrated 20 years on the Ukrainian market in October. In the 2025 financial year, it is planned to open eight more new stores and renovate 12 existing ones. JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group with more than 3,500 stores in 48 countries. JYSK's revenue in the 2023/2024 financial year was EUR 5.6 billion.

Tags: #jysk #store #retailer #opening

MORE ABOUT

18:03 06.11.2024
Chef Klopotenko launches online store with products from Ukrainian small and medium businesses

Chef Klopotenko launches online store with products from Ukrainian small and medium businesses

20:17 08.10.2024
Comfy opens 2 new stores in Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions in Sept

Comfy opens 2 new stores in Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions in Sept

20:56 24.09.2024
Novus issues debut bonds worth UAH 400 mln

Novus issues debut bonds worth UAH 400 mln

19:51 20.09.2024
Restaurateur Alex Cooper to open Ukrainian regional cuisine restaurant in London

Restaurateur Alex Cooper to open Ukrainian regional cuisine restaurant in London

19:54 02.09.2024
Aurora chain opens 8 new stores in Ukraine

Aurora chain opens 8 new stores in Ukraine

16:55 31.07.2024
Avrora chain opens new stores in Ukraine, Romania

Avrora chain opens new stores in Ukraine, Romania

20:18 04.07.2024
Opening of PLACE shopping center in Zhytomyr planned for late 2024

Opening of PLACE shopping center in Zhytomyr planned for late 2024

20:42 26.06.2024
Rozetka will close its largest store in Kyiv

Rozetka will close its largest store in Kyiv

10:03 21.06.2024
JYSK opens largest store in western Ukraine

JYSK opens largest store in western Ukraine

20:38 07.06.2024
First Comfy store opens in Berdychiv

First Comfy store opens in Berdychiv

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn’t seek peace – MFA

Mathernova: Dnipro witnesses first use of ICBM, Kinzhals, cruise missiles

Zelenskyy claims Russia attacked Ukraine by new missile, Putin confirms

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih up to 15, incl two teenagers – authorities

LATEST

Zelenskyy presents state awards to paratroopers

Zhovkva, delegation of Dutch MFA discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation in arms production

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

Six people injured as enemy drops aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka

Ukraine, Finland agree on further military tech, telecommunications cooperation

URCS holds specialized workshop for participants of REDpreneur.UA program

Soldiers of Svoboda battalion receive another batch of drones, electronic warfare systems from the capital

Ukraine, Finland to develop cooperation in military tech, incl telecommunications

Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

AD
AD
AD
AD