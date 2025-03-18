EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

Ukrainian drogerie retail chain EVA (operated by RUSH LLC) has completed the installation of a 718 kW rooftop solar power plant at its Lviv distribution center and plans to expand the initiative to facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Brovary, the company's press service announced.

"We expect the solar power plant to cover 75-80% of daytime energy consumption at our Lviv warehouse during summer months. This will not only reduce costs but also make our company more sustainable and energy-independent," said Mykola Leonov, Chief Energy Officer at EVA and EVA.UA.

The total investment in the project amounted to UAH 18 million. The solar plant comprises 1,239 solar panels, spanning an area of 7,400 square meters.

While the current rooftop space at the Lviv distribution center allows for a potential doubling of solar generation, the company noted that the lack of efficient energy storage technology remains a limiting factor.

EVA plans to install additional solar power plants at its distribution centers in Dnipro and Brovary later this year, with an estimated total investment of UAH 34 million.

"Our goal is to make the company more resilient to external factors and contribute to reducing the load on the national power grid. Expanding our project to Dnipro and Brovary is another step toward integrating sustainable energy solutions," Leonov said.

Rush LLC, which manages the EVA network, was founded in 2002. At the end of 2024, the chain had 1,109 operating stores.

According to Opendatabot, the owner of Rush LLC is the Cypriot Incetera Holdings Limited (100%), the ultimate beneficiaries are Ruslan Shostak and Valeriy Kiptyk.