20:46 26.03.2024

Within 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation carries out strikes on 8 places of invaders, their equipment concentration

Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the past 24 hours carried out strikes on two control points and eight areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers are concentrated.

This was reported in the recent information on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 Tuesday on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Facebook social network.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces over the past 24 hours hit one air defense system of the Russian occupiers, one enemy artillery weapon and one enemy ammunition depot.

