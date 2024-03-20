Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

As a result of a daytime enemy strike on Kharkiv, an eight–storey building and a production workshop in Kholodnohorsk district of the city were damaged, there are dead and injured, said Deputy Head of the State Department of the National Police in the region, head of the investigative department Serhiy Bolvinov.

"There are three dead and five injured. The fire covered more than 1,000 square meters. An ordinary printing house, a workshop for the production of furniture and paint products. Among the wounded are employees of the enterprise, two of them are in serious condition. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are continuing," Bolvinov wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the number of victims and injured may increase and urged citizens to stay in shelters, as the threat of repeated shelling remains.