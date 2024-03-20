Facts

14:48 20.03.2024

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

1 min read

As a result of a daytime enemy strike on Kharkiv, an eight–storey building and a production workshop in Kholodnohorsk district of the city were damaged, there are dead and injured, said Deputy Head of the State Department of the National Police in the region, head of the investigative department Serhiy Bolvinov.

"There are three dead and five injured. The fire covered more than 1,000 square meters. An ordinary printing house, a workshop for the production of furniture and paint products. Among the wounded are employees of the enterprise, two of them are in serious condition. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are continuing," Bolvinov wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the number of victims and injured may increase and urged citizens to stay in shelters, as the threat of repeated shelling remains.

Tags: #kharkiv #killed

MORE ABOUT

17:25 20.03.2024
Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

17:03 20.03.2024
Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

13:40 20.03.2024
Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

19:39 15.03.2024
Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

19:24 14.03.2024
Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

15:26 14.03.2024
There’re hits in Kharkiv suburb

There’re hits in Kharkiv suburb

09:26 14.03.2024
Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

19:42 13.03.2024
As result of shelling of Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, one killed, two wounded

As result of shelling of Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, one killed, two wounded

09:15 13.03.2024
Residents killed, wounded due to drone strike on five–story building in Sumy

Residents killed, wounded due to drone strike on five–story building in Sumy

11:03 02.03.2024
In Odesa, death toll increases to two, there may be people under rubble, dog handlers involved in search – Interior Ministry

In Odesa, death toll increases to two, there may be people under rubble, dog handlers involved in search – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

LATEST

Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

First shells within Czech initiative should arrive in Ukraine no later than June – Czech Ministry of Defense

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

Veterans make up only 2% of total number of registered unemployed - Director of State Employment Center

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

Borrell sends proposal to EU states to use income from Russian immobilised assets to support Ukraine

Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

AFU eliminate 700 occupiers over day

AD
AD
AD
AD