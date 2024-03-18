Facts

17:56 18.03.2024

Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

3 min read
Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

The work of the non-governmental National Association for Humanitarian Demining has started in Ukraine, its head Meri Akopyan said on Monday during the presentation of the association.

"The key mission of the association will be to facilitate the speedy and professional clearance of the territories of Ukraine from explosive objects with the involvement of all interested stakeholders, including manufacturers of mine action equipment, accredited demining operators, and government agencies," she said.

Among the main areas of activity, Akopyan highlighted joining efforts and communication with government agencies on humanitarian demining issues, developing recommendations for improving legal and regulatory support in the field of humanitarian demining, promoting the quality of professional training of industry specialists, developing, discussing and making proposals for reasonable types of classifiers, standards, operational reliability and safety of mine clearance, raising public awareness, promoting the creation of a market for humanitarian demining services, cooperation with international partners, foundations, charitable organizations, etc.

The primary task of the association will be the preparation of a state professional standard for the new profession of Humanitarian Mine Deminer, as well as the creation of a system and methodology for training such sappers, preparation of amendments to the law of Ukraine on mine action and communication with the media.

Deputy Economy Minister of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainy emphasized that the National Association for Humanitarian Demining is an initiative coming from business and civil society and it can become a precondition for the formation of a mine clearance market in the state.

In particular, according to him, there are currently 32 humanitarian mine clearance operators in the country, of which about 20 are Ukrainian in the status of Limited Liability Companies.

"This suggests that Ukrainian business is moving into the field of mine clearance and is ready to invest resources, money, develop in this direction and develop the market," the deputy minister said.

In turn, Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori said that one of the priorities of the Japanese government is to provide assistance to Ukraine in the field of humanitarian demining.

"We have been working with the Cambodian demining center for 25 years. We have developed many methodologies and will share our own developments and technologies with Ukraine... Japan will support the entire Ukrainian demining sector until the last mine in Ukraine is cleared," he said.

The diplomat recalled that the Japanese government has already transferred to Ukraine 30 special tractors, dozens of wagons and pickup trucks for identifying the location of mines, and another 22 special vehicles for mine clearance will be transferred in June of this year.

Head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Defense Ruslan Berehulia said that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, 950 people have been affected by explosive objects. Of these, 289 were killed and 661 were injured.

Tags: #demining

MORE ABOUT

19:22 18.03.2024
National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

12:39 16.03.2024
Greece joins Ukraine demining coalition headed by Lithuania

Greece joins Ukraine demining coalition headed by Lithuania

11:22 13.03.2024
State budget 2024 provides UAH 3 bln for humanitarian demining of farmland – minister

State budget 2024 provides UAH 3 bln for humanitarian demining of farmland – minister

19:06 23.02.2024
Ministry of Economy identifies three key indicators of cost of mine clearance

Ministry of Economy identifies three key indicators of cost of mine clearance

09:12 14.02.2024
Equipment transferred to Ukraine from USA in amount of $1 mln will help accelerate its recovery – Ambassador Brink

Equipment transferred to Ukraine from USA in amount of $1 mln will help accelerate its recovery – Ambassador Brink

12:07 08.02.2024
Türkiye to help Ukraine in demining Black Sea

Türkiye to help Ukraine in demining Black Sea

15:24 01.02.2024
Humanitarian demining is important area of work for future sowing campaign - Shmyhal

Humanitarian demining is important area of work for future sowing campaign - Shmyhal

19:52 03.01.2024
Farmers resume works on 208,000 ha of demined farmland – Economy Ministry on 2023 results of demining operations

Farmers resume works on 208,000 ha of demined farmland – Economy Ministry on 2023 results of demining operations

19:43 28.12.2023
Some 2,691 sq km of mined territories in Ukraine surveyed over year - Deputy Minister of Defense

Some 2,691 sq km of mined territories in Ukraine surveyed over year - Deputy Minister of Defense

11:57 04.12.2023
First 30 teams of developers of innovations in humanitarian demining present projects at Demining Bootcamp

First 30 teams of developers of innovations in humanitarian demining present projects at Demining Bootcamp

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD