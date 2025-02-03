Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:59 03.02.2025

Ministry of Defense reports demining of 8,755 ha of Ukraine's liberated territory in Jan

1 min read
Ministry of Defense reports demining of 8,755 ha of Ukraine's liberated territory in Jan

In January 2025, demining units of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense cleared 8,755 hectares of liberated territory from explosive devices, including over 11 kilometers of roads, according to the ministry's website.

"Results include the demining of 8,682.14 hectares of agricultural land and clearing 11.38 kilometers of roads. In January, sappers discovered and destroyed 6,011 explosive devices. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the total number of neutralized explosive objects has reached 422,888," the report stated.

As of January 31, the number of certified mine action operators in Ukraine reached 80, with nine new operators added in the previous month.

The Ministry emphasized that, under Ukrainian law on mine action, only certified operators are involved in humanitarian demining efforts.

Tags: #demining

MORE ABOUT

18:37 09.04.2025
First project in Ukraine to rent demining machine completed

First project in Ukraine to rent demining machine completed

14:26 11.02.2025
Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

20:28 17.01.2025
France to assist in providing Interior Ministry with aviation, rescue, demining equipment

France to assist in providing Interior Ministry with aviation, rescue, demining equipment

11:44 06.12.2024
Almost $38 bln needed in next 10 years to demine priority areas

Almost $38 bln needed in next 10 years to demine priority areas

20:25 03.12.2024
Some 68 demining teams survey liberated lands in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, equipment shortage hinders progress

Some 68 demining teams survey liberated lands in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, equipment shortage hinders progress

19:26 02.12.2024
Kharkiv Tractor Plant preparing to present second domestic modified demining machine

Kharkiv Tractor Plant preparing to present second domestic modified demining machine

20:46 26.11.2024
Ukraine's govt cuts demining, investment support funds by UAH 3.86 bln to prepare for winter

Ukraine's govt cuts demining, investment support funds by UAH 3.86 bln to prepare for winter

20:50 12.11.2024
Kyivstar, Come Back Alive foundation collect over UAH 50 mln for demining

Kyivstar, Come Back Alive foundation collect over UAH 50 mln for demining

19:29 07.11.2024
Ukraine Demining Cluster develops program of returning contaminated land to use by 2040

Ukraine Demining Cluster develops program of returning contaminated land to use by 2040

20:13 04.11.2024
Lithuania hands over 230 vehicles, 240 mine detectors to Ukraine for mine clearance

Lithuania hands over 230 vehicles, 240 mine detectors to Ukraine for mine clearance

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD