Ministry of Defense reports demining of 8,755 ha of Ukraine's liberated territory in Jan

In January 2025, demining units of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense cleared 8,755 hectares of liberated territory from explosive devices, including over 11 kilometers of roads, according to the ministry's website.

"Results include the demining of 8,682.14 hectares of agricultural land and clearing 11.38 kilometers of roads. In January, sappers discovered and destroyed 6,011 explosive devices. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the total number of neutralized explosive objects has reached 422,888," the report stated.

As of January 31, the number of certified mine action operators in Ukraine reached 80, with nine new operators added in the previous month.

The Ministry emphasized that, under Ukrainian law on mine action, only certified operators are involved in humanitarian demining efforts.