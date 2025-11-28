Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:34 28.11.2025

Ukraine to prepare eight demining battalions by late 2025

2 min read
Ukraine to prepare eight demining battalions by late 2025
Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

Ukraine intends to prepare and provide eight demining battalions with modern equipment by the end of 2025, which will allow more than 450 groups to perform demining tasks in extremely difficult combat conditions, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported following the meeting of the working group of the member states of the coalition of demining capabilities.

The Ministry of Defense specified that this international platform coordinates support for Ukraine in combat and humanitarian demining. The platform includes 14 countries and four international organizations. Forty-three delegates attended the meeting. The delegates had the opportunity to observe the coalition's activities firsthand at demining program sites, personnel training sites, and logistical support sites.

During the meeting, Ukraine reported that nearly 3,990 people have been trained with the support of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine, Tetra Tech (USA), Mriya Aid (Canada), and Spain.

Ukraine has received equipment worth over EUR 408 million from the following countries and partners: Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Slovakia, Finland, Iceland, Tetra Tech (USA), the United Nations Office for Project Services (funded by the Netherlands), and Mriya Aid (Canada). More than EUR 111 million worth of equipment was purchased with contributions from Lithuania, Sweden, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, and Denmark.

Additionally, two implementation plans for developing demining capabilities for 2026 were presented to the partners: one for the State Special Transport Service and one for the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meeting participants also discussed equipment supply and procurement for 2025–2026 and familiarized themselves with the capabilities of the Ministry of Defense's and the Armed Forces of Ukraine's demining units.

Tags: #demining #ministry_of_defense

