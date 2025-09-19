Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:50 19.09.2025

Interior Ministry introducing innovative approach that almost halves mine clearance time

1 min read
Interior Ministry introducing innovative approach that almost halves mine clearance time

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs is implementing an innovative approach to mine clearance that will nearly halve the time it takes to clear areas, combining the use of technology with the professionalism of demining units, the head of the ministry, Ihor Klymenko, announced on Friday.

“First, mechanized mine-clearing vehicles create special rectangular passages. Then, sappers manually inspect the cleared areas using wide-frame metal detectors. This allows them to identify even those explosive objects that might otherwise escape detection by the equipment,” the minister wrote on Telegram.

Klymenko noted that this method was practically tested in Kyiv region from May to August.

“We tested this method in Kyiv region over the summer. As a result, we were able to double the rate of land clearing. During this time, nearly 1,047 hectares were cleared of mines, more than 420 hectares of which were cleared using mechanized mine-clearing machines,” he noted.

According to him, this method is used in areas with potential for high mine contamination, as the safety of sappers and the public is a priority. In addition to speeding up the process, it significantly saves resources, particularly fuel, and reduces the workload on personnel.

Tags: #demining

MORE ABOUT

18:53 01.09.2025
Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

11:29 16.06.2025
Cost of demining 1 ha of farmland stands at UAH 62,000 – MP Yuzhanina

Cost of demining 1 ha of farmland stands at UAH 62,000 – MP Yuzhanina

18:37 09.04.2025
First project in Ukraine to rent demining machine completed

First project in Ukraine to rent demining machine completed

14:26 11.02.2025
Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

13:59 03.02.2025
Ministry of Defense reports demining of 8,755 ha of Ukraine's liberated territory in Jan

Ministry of Defense reports demining of 8,755 ha of Ukraine's liberated territory in Jan

20:28 17.01.2025
France to assist in providing Interior Ministry with aviation, rescue, demining equipment

France to assist in providing Interior Ministry with aviation, rescue, demining equipment

11:44 06.12.2024
Almost $38 bln needed in next 10 years to demine priority areas

Almost $38 bln needed in next 10 years to demine priority areas

20:25 03.12.2024
Some 68 demining teams survey liberated lands in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, equipment shortage hinders progress

Some 68 demining teams survey liberated lands in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, equipment shortage hinders progress

19:26 02.12.2024
Kharkiv Tractor Plant preparing to present second domestic modified demining machine

Kharkiv Tractor Plant preparing to present second domestic modified demining machine

20:46 26.11.2024
Ukraine's govt cuts demining, investment support funds by UAH 3.86 bln to prepare for winter

Ukraine's govt cuts demining, investment support funds by UAH 3.86 bln to prepare for winter

HOT NEWS

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

LATEST

Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

AD
AD