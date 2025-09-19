Interior Ministry introducing innovative approach that almost halves mine clearance time

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs is implementing an innovative approach to mine clearance that will nearly halve the time it takes to clear areas, combining the use of technology with the professionalism of demining units, the head of the ministry, Ihor Klymenko, announced on Friday.

“First, mechanized mine-clearing vehicles create special rectangular passages. Then, sappers manually inspect the cleared areas using wide-frame metal detectors. This allows them to identify even those explosive objects that might otherwise escape detection by the equipment,” the minister wrote on Telegram.

Klymenko noted that this method was practically tested in Kyiv region from May to August.

“We tested this method in Kyiv region over the summer. As a result, we were able to double the rate of land clearing. During this time, nearly 1,047 hectares were cleared of mines, more than 420 hectares of which were cleared using mechanized mine-clearing machines,” he noted.

According to him, this method is used in areas with potential for high mine contamination, as the safety of sappers and the public is a priority. In addition to speeding up the process, it significantly saves resources, particularly fuel, and reduces the workload on personnel.