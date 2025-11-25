Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:12 25.11.2025

Humanitarian Demining Center pays UAH 4.476 mln to farmer for clearing 1,150 ha in Kherson region

 The Humanitarian Demining Center paid UAH 4.76 million under the first contract for the demining of land that a farmer had cleared at his own expense, the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture said.

The ministry clarified that the case concerns the agricultural company Pershe Travnia (First of May) in Kherson region, whose parcel of more than 1,150 hectares was cleared by specialists from Ukrainian Defense Industry in March–April 2023. The cost of those works at the time was nearly UAH 6 million. Under the state compensation program for the cost of demining farmland, the farmer received 80% of that amount of UAH 4.76 million.

"To receive compensation for demining work carried out before April 15, 2024, farmers must provide documents proving the clearance and that the work was performed by certified specialists. We now have a successful case in Pershe Travnia, which collected the necessary documents, submitted an application to participate in the program, and after 51 days – on November 21 – the company received 80% of the demining cost for the plot. Additional working capital greatly strengthens a business that feeds all of Ukraine," said Ihor Bezkaravainy, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

The plot for which the agricultural cooperative Pershe Travnia received compensation is located in Beryslav district of Kherson region. It is primarily used to grow grain or oilseed crops. During the Russian offensive in 2022, part of this land was damaged by combat operations, and much of the equipment and livestock facilities were damaged or destroyed by shelling.

"There is an example of effective cooperation between our specialists and the farmer, the Mine Action Center, the State Land Cadastre and the State Tax Service of Ukraine, thanks to which we were able to obtain all the necessary documents for payment of compensation for demining carried out more than two years ago," said Volodymyr Baida, director of the Humanitarian Demining Center.

The Ministry of Economy reminded that the state compensation program for the cost of humanitarian demining of agricultural land allows farmers planning to clear land to receive 100% of the humanitarian demining cost. For farmers who demined their plots between February 24, 2022 and April 15, 2024, compensation amounts to 80% of the humanitarian demining cost.

To participate in the program, farmers must apply through the State Agrarian Register. The ministry noted that individuals or self-employed persons engaged in agriculture are also eligible to use the compensation program for humanitarian demining expenses.

