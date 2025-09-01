Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:53 01.09.2025

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

Demining units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cleared 5,973 hectares of deoccupied territories from explosive objects in August 2025, the press service of the department reported.

The Ministry of Defense specified that 5,653 hectares of agricultural land, 7.64 km of roads, 15.09 km of power lines, 66.94 km of railways and 9.74 hectares of water bodies were demined.

In total, demining units detected and neutralized 8,410 explosive objects in a month. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, demining specialists have destroyed 458,714 dangerous objects.

