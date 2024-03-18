Facts

13:59 18.03.2024

URCS volunteers help transport to Czech Republic three of its citizens injured in road accident

Volunteers of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) organized and transported three citizens of this country injured in a road accident to the Czech Republic.

"First, our volunteers from Zaporizhia region transported the victims to Kyiv region, and the next day ... to the airport in Rzeszow (Poland), where a medical evacuation plane was already waiting for them, which took them to the Czech Republic," the URCS reported on Facebook.

They are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the Czech Republic.

The transportation of the victims took place thanks to the cooperation of the URCS National Committee with the Czech Red Cross, the Embassy and the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Ukraine.

Tags: #czech_republic #urcs

