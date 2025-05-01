Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:11 01.05.2025

URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

1 min read
URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was removing the consequences of the Russian UAV attack at six locations in Odesa.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Emergency Response Units in Odesa region promptly arrived at the sites of the hits and worked together with rescuers at six locations. The volunteers provided first psychological aid to more than 15 victims," ​​the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

The volunteers also provided first aid to five wounded people, and two victims in serious condition were transferred to emergency healthcare teams.

In addition, members of the URCS unites evacuated an elderly woman from a damaged house and rescued a cat.

The Ukrainian Red Cross has set up an aid station where victims and rescuers can receive assistance, as well as drink tea, coffee, water, get hot food, or charge their gadgets.

As reported, on the night of May 1, another Russian drone attack on Odesa killed two people and injured 15.

Tags: #odesa #urcs

