Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

Russian troops are intensively shelling Bilopilska and Vorozhbianska communities of Sumy district, which has resulted in the death of three residents; an evacuation headquarters has been set up there, the press service of Sumy Regional State Administration reported.

"Today, the Russians took the lives of three residents of these communities. As of 21:00, we also have seven wounded, including a 16-year-old boy. One of the adult victims is in extremely serious condition, another is in serious condition," the message says.

In Bilopillia and Vorozhba, civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed.

The enemy is striking the territory of Bilopilska community with mortars, MLRS, and also using guided aerial bombs.

It is emphasized that the evacuation continues. On Tuesday, it is planned to evacuate more than 500 residents from Bilopilska and Vorozhbianska communities.