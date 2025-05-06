Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:39 06.05.2025

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,430 occupiers, three tanks, five armored vehicles, 61 artillery systems, 145 UAVs, as well as 106 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 6, 2025 approximately amount to 959,500 (plus 1,430) people of military personnel, 10,766 (plus 3) tanks, 22,416 (plus 5) armored combat vehicles, 27,431 (plus 61) artillery systems, 1,378 (plus 1) MLRS units, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 35,142 (plus 145) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 47,353 motor vehicles and tanker trucks (plus 103) units, and 3,873 units of special equipment (plus 3),” the report says.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

14:44 30.04.2025
Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

19:00 29.04.2025
Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

11:07 29.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:42 22.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:29 22.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

18:14 21.04.2025
Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

13:37 19.04.2025
General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

12:31 19.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

12:35 16.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,050 people, 133 vehicles in 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,050 people, 133 vehicles in 24 hours – General Staff

12:09 16.04.2025
Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

LATEST

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

AD
AD