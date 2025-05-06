Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,430 occupiers, three tanks, five armored vehicles, 61 artillery systems, 145 UAVs, as well as 106 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 6, 2025 approximately amount to 959,500 (plus 1,430) people of military personnel, 10,766 (plus 3) tanks, 22,416 (plus 5) armored combat vehicles, 27,431 (plus 61) artillery systems, 1,378 (plus 1) MLRS units, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 35,142 (plus 145) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 47,353 motor vehicles and tanker trucks (plus 103) units, and 3,873 units of special equipment (plus 3),” the report says.