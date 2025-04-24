Interfax-Ukraine
10:20 24.04.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is taking part in the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight.

“Emergency response teams from the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross and the Kyiv regional branch, together with first responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, are currently at the scene of the overnight strike on Kyiv,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday. Volunteers are evacuating victims from under the rubble.

Volunteers are evacuating people trapped under the rubble and providing both first aid and psychological first aid to those affected.

At the site, a Ukrainian Red Cross aid station is offering water, tea, and a moment of rest to those affected and the emergency teams on the ground.

Emergency response and rescue operations are still ongoing.

As reported, as a result of a combined attack on Kyiv using UAVs and ballistic missiles on Thursday, April 24, nine people were killed and more than 70 people were injured, including children. Damage and destruction of residential buildings were recorded in Sviatoshynsky, Solomyansky, Holosiyivsky, Obolonsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of the capital. An apartment building in Sviatoshynsky district was destroyed, windows of a metro station and food establishments were also damaged, and cars were destroyed.

