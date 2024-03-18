Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the leadership of France in supporting Ukraine.

"I would like to recognize French leadership in Europe today – we appreciate the way President Macron is developing a strategic perspective for Europe, a perspective of real, lasting security that is only possible through Putin's defeat in this war," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

He also recognized "all our friends in the world who have helped us this week, provided us with new support packages, and adopted new decisions for the sake of Ukrainian strength."

"The United States – thank you for the aid package. It is very important that stability is restored in providing support for our defense. Right now, it is our defense in this war that is determining whether Putin will succeed in expanding the zone of ruins in Europe and the world. Stopping him now is in everyone's best interest," Zelenskyy said.

"Denmark – thank you for another, already the 16th, package of defense assistance, for the artillery we need. Germany – thank you for your weekly steps to support our country and people. I am grateful to all the countries that joined the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine. I would also like to acknowledge Greece for its clear understanding of the threats facing everyone in Europe," he noted.

The Ukrainian head of state thanked Canada "for joining our drone coalition. This is a weapon that has proven to be extremely effective."

"And in such difficult war conditions, the short range of our army's capabilities is an obvious short-sightedness of some partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.