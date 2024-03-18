Facts

10:02 18.03.2024

Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the leadership of France in supporting Ukraine.

"I would like to recognize French leadership in Europe today – we appreciate the way President Macron is developing a strategic perspective for Europe, a perspective of real, lasting security that is only possible through Putin's defeat in this war," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

He also recognized "all our friends in the world who have helped us this week, provided us with new support packages, and adopted new decisions for the sake of Ukrainian strength."

"The United States – thank you for the aid package. It is very important that stability is restored in providing support for our defense. Right now, it is our defense in this war that is determining whether Putin will succeed in expanding the zone of ruins in Europe and the world. Stopping him now is in everyone's best interest," Zelenskyy said.

"Denmark – thank you for another, already the 16th, package of defense assistance, for the artillery we need. Germany – thank you for your weekly steps to support our country and people. I am grateful to all the countries that joined the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine. I would also like to acknowledge Greece for its clear understanding of the threats facing everyone in Europe," he noted.

The Ukrainian head of state thanked Canada "for joining our drone coalition. This is a weapon that has proven to be extremely effective."

"And in such difficult war conditions, the short range of our army's capabilities is an obvious short-sightedness of some partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Tags: #ukraine #supporting #france

MORE ABOUT

19:16 15.03.2024
Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

15:48 15.03.2024
Sweden to donate nine jet skis to Ukraine

Sweden to donate nine jet skis to Ukraine

10:37 14.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

19:44 13.03.2024
EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

18:06 13.03.2024
The mystery of the “trempel”: an animated journey to Kharkiv launches the “TravelBook” project about the indomitable cities of Ukraine

The mystery of the “trempel”: an animated journey to Kharkiv launches the “TravelBook” project about the indomitable cities of Ukraine

16:47 13.03.2024
Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Finland to conclude bilateral security agreement

Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Finland to conclude bilateral security agreement

15:06 13.03.2024
Popșoi: We’re grateful to Ukrainians for peace in Moldova, will continue to provide all possible assistance

Popșoi: We’re grateful to Ukrainians for peace in Moldova, will continue to provide all possible assistance

14:52 13.03.2024
Popșoi: We're ready to give new impetus to fruitful cooperation between Moldova, Ukraine and Romania

Popșoi: We're ready to give new impetus to fruitful cooperation between Moldova, Ukraine and Romania

10:10 13.03.2024
Ukraine signs documents with EU on EUR 6 bln in Bridge financing in March-April

Ukraine signs documents with EU on EUR 6 bln in Bridge financing in March-April

20:04 12.03.2024
USA about to announce new $300 mln aid package for Ukraine – media

USA about to announce new $300 mln aid package for Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

Zelenskyy: No legitimacy in imitation of Russian elections

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

LATEST

U.S. Senator Graham arrives in Kyiv

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Borrell hopes EU Council will be able to approve EUR 5 bln in military aid to Ukraine on Monday

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

Zelenskyy: No legitimacy in imitation of Russian elections

Yermak holds phone conversation with Sullivan

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

Russia trying to force Ukrainians to vote at 'presidential elections' on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD