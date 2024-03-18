Facts

09:26 18.03.2024

Zelenskyy: No legitimacy in imitation of Russian elections

Zelenskyy: No legitimacy in imitation of Russian elections

There is and cannot be any legitimacy in imitation of Russian elections, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections and there cannot be. This figure must end up in the dock in The Hague – that is what we must ensure. Everyone in the world who values life and integrity," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

"These days, the Russian dictator is simulating another election. Everyone in the world understands that this figure, as has often happened in history, has simply become addicted to power and is doing everything he can to rule forever. There is no evil he will not commit to prolong his personal power. And there is no one in the world who is safe from this," he said.

The President of Ukraine thanked every state, every leader, all international organizations that call and will call these things by their proper names.

"Everything Russia does in the occupied territory of Ukraine is a crime. There must be a just retribution for everything the Russian murderers have done in this war and for the sake of Putin's lifelong power. He is afraid of only one thing – justice," Zelenskyy stated.

