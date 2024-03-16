HACC releases ex-Defense Ministry official Liyev from custody on personal recognizance

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) released from custody former official of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Oleksandr Liyev, who is a suspect in the case of a UAH 1.5 billion theft from the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Suspilne reported, citing lawyer Nazar Kulchytsky.

"The court changed the preventive measure for Oleksandr Liyev – stay in custody for release. The court released him on personal recognizance and sent the ruling to the pre-trial detention center," the lawyer said.

At the moment, the defense team does not know whether Liyev is at home, since the resolution does not provide for his presence upon release from arrest.

It is noted that the appeal chamber of the HACC on February 12 took Liyev into custody until April 8 with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 50 million.