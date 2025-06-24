HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Wednesday, June 25, will choose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abusing his official position and receiving illegal benefits in an especially large amount.

"Tomorrow, the investigative judge of the HACC will apply a preventive measure to a top official suspected of abusing his official position and receiving illegal benefits," HACC spokeswoman Olesia Chemerys told Interfax-Ukraine.

As a source in law enforcement agencies told the agency, most likely, it will be a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail.

On June 23, NABU and SAPO reported suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties to Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.