HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) postponed the selection of a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially large amount, to June 26.

As reported by the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Judge Vitaliy Kryklyvy postponed the session on the selection of a preventive measure to 12:10 on June 26.

Prior to this, the defense requested to postpone the session to June 26, 2025. The prosecution agreed with this position.

Earlier, Chernyshov asked to postpone the court hearing due to participation in a government meeting and a government conference, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

As reported, on June 23, NABU and SAPO suspected Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov of abusing his office and obtaining illegal benefits for himself and third parties in a particularly large amount. In particular, his actions in his former position as Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine were qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the developer and his proxy developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex, and Chernyshov, when he held the position of minister, his advisor, the then state secretary of the ministry, and the director of the state enterprise were involved in the implementation of the scheme. Law enforcement officers believe that the minister created the conditions for transferring the land plot to the management of the said state enterprise, the state secretary granted permission to make a significant economic commitment, and the director of the state enterprise illegally concluded investment contracts with the "necessary" construction company. According to them, the developer was to give the state a part of the future apartments in a quantity proportional to the value of the land plot. In order to minimize this quantity, the land and the buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper, and the difference between such an assessment and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion. This is the amount by which the state would have received less real estate if the contracts had been fulfilled. This was prevented by the seizure of the site, which was imposed at the request of the NABU and the SAPO.