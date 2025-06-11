HACC Appeal Chamber upholds in absentia arrest of Komarnytsky

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has upheld the preventive measure imposed on a former Kyiv City Council deputy, a defendant in the case of illegal land distribution in Kyiv, the HACC has said. .

"The HACC Appellate Chamber has considered the appeal of the defense against the ruling of the investigating judge of the HACC dated 09.05.2025 on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention to one of the defendants in the case of illegal land distribution in the city of Kyiv, who is currently outside Ukraine," HACC said in a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The statement reads: "Following the results of the review, the panel of judges of the HACC dismissed the defense's appeal, and left the ruling of the investigating HACC judge unchanged."

The decision entered into force from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation.

The report does not mention the name of the person involved, but judging by the plot of the case, it refers to Denys Komarnytsky.

It was previously reported that HACC arrested in absentia former deputy of the Kyiv City Council Denys Komarnytsky. The decision was made on May 9, but the ruling is classified.

The defense has already filed an appeal.