Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:18 02.07.2025

Chernyshov bail posted in accordance with court decision

4 min read
Chernyshov bail posted in accordance with court decision

Bail has been posted in full for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in a particularly large amount, in accordance with the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

"Bail has been posted in full for the suspect, as indicated in the court decision," HACC told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Earlier, on June 27, the Supreme Court of Criminal Procedure chose Chernyshov as a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million partially satisfying the request, in particular, refusing to wear an electronic monitoring device (bracelet). According to the court decision, the suspect is assigned the following duties: to appear at every call of a detective, prosecutor or court, to report a change in his place of residence and place of work, not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court. The term of the duties assigned to Chernyshov is two months, that is, until August 27, 2025.

During the meeting on the choice of a preventive measure, Chernyshov stated that he does not plan to flee anywhere and will cooperate with the investigation. Later, he stated that he does not plan to resign on his own.

On July 1, Chernyshov's lawyers stated that they had already filed an appeal against the court's decision to choose a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million.

On July 2, the Supreme Court of Ukraine refused to grant the motion to remove Chernyshov from the position of Vice Prime Minister.

On June 23, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining unlawful benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties to Chernyshov. In particular, his actions in his former position as Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine were qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the developer and his proxy developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex, and Chernyshov was involved in the implementation of the scheme when he held the position of minister, his advisor, then state secretary of the ministry, and director of a state enterprise. Law enforcement officers believe that the minister created the conditions for transferring the land plot to the management of the specified state enterprise, the state secretary granted permission to make a significant economic commitment, and the director of the state enterprise illegally concluded investment contracts with the "necessary" construction company. According to them, the developer was to give the state a part of the future apartments in a quantity proportional to the cost of the land plot. In order to minimize this quantity, the land and the buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper, and the difference between such an assessment and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion. It is this amount that the state would have received less real estate in the event of the execution of the contracts. This was prevented by the arrest of the plot, which was imposed at the request of the NABU and the SAPO.

Earlier, five people were reported about the suspicion, including: the former state secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development; the former advisor to the minister; the former director of the state enterprise; the developer and his proxy (organizers of the scheme).

On June 17, the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development was taken into custody with the alternative of a bail of UAH 20 million. On June 20, the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals arrested the developer - the organizer of the corruption scheme in the Ministry of Regional Development – on bail set at UAH 100 million.

Tags: #hacc #chernyshov

MORE ABOUT

12:50 02.07.2025
HACC refuses to remove Chernyshov from dpty PM post

HACC refuses to remove Chernyshov from dpty PM post

20:25 01.07.2025
Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

16:53 01.07.2025
Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

15:22 30.06.2025
HACC to consider motion to remove Chernyshov from office on July 1

HACC to consider motion to remove Chernyshov from office on July 1

20:53 27.06.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

09:36 27.06.2025
HACC starts consideration of preventive measure on Chernyshov on Friday, Deputy PM arrives in court

HACC starts consideration of preventive measure on Chernyshov on Friday, Deputy PM arrives in court

17:11 25.06.2025
Ministry of National Unity initiates possibility of developing Unity Hub network with support of European countries - Chernyshov

Ministry of National Unity initiates possibility of developing Unity Hub network with support of European countries - Chernyshov

11:51 25.06.2025
HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

17:54 24.06.2025
HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

17:57 23.06.2025
SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

HOT NEWS

SBU announces termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Metropolitan Onufriy

HACC refuses to remove Chernyshov from dpty PM post

Invaders can launch up to 500 drones at a time across Ukraine, but not every day – Budanov

GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

One person killed, another injured as result of UAV attack on Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region

LATEST

Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region, 2 dead, 15 injured – regional administration head

Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

SOCAR opens solar-powered EV fast-charging gas station in Switzerland

Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

Zelenskyy, Egyptian President to instruct to begin preparation of preferential trade agreement

Kyivstar TV, MEGOGO sign co-exclusive agreement with Paramount+

Zelenskyy announces news about Ukrainian interceptor drones

Ukraine clarifying with USA details of supply of defense support at all working levels – Zelenskyy

Lithuania, USA to discuss suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine – FM

Cabinet allocates UAH 540 mln for repairs of about 200 apartment buildings – Shmyhal

AD
AD