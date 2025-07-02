Chernyshov bail posted in accordance with court decision

Bail has been posted in full for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in a particularly large amount, in accordance with the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

"Bail has been posted in full for the suspect, as indicated in the court decision," HACC told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Earlier, on June 27, the Supreme Court of Criminal Procedure chose Chernyshov as a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million partially satisfying the request, in particular, refusing to wear an electronic monitoring device (bracelet). According to the court decision, the suspect is assigned the following duties: to appear at every call of a detective, prosecutor or court, to report a change in his place of residence and place of work, not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court. The term of the duties assigned to Chernyshov is two months, that is, until August 27, 2025.

During the meeting on the choice of a preventive measure, Chernyshov stated that he does not plan to flee anywhere and will cooperate with the investigation. Later, he stated that he does not plan to resign on his own.

On July 1, Chernyshov's lawyers stated that they had already filed an appeal against the court's decision to choose a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million.

On July 2, the Supreme Court of Ukraine refused to grant the motion to remove Chernyshov from the position of Vice Prime Minister.

On June 23, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining unlawful benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties to Chernyshov. In particular, his actions in his former position as Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine were qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the developer and his proxy developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex, and Chernyshov was involved in the implementation of the scheme when he held the position of minister, his advisor, then state secretary of the ministry, and director of a state enterprise. Law enforcement officers believe that the minister created the conditions for transferring the land plot to the management of the specified state enterprise, the state secretary granted permission to make a significant economic commitment, and the director of the state enterprise illegally concluded investment contracts with the "necessary" construction company. According to them, the developer was to give the state a part of the future apartments in a quantity proportional to the cost of the land plot. In order to minimize this quantity, the land and the buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper, and the difference between such an assessment and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion. It is this amount that the state would have received less real estate in the event of the execution of the contracts. This was prevented by the arrest of the plot, which was imposed at the request of the NABU and the SAPO.

Earlier, five people were reported about the suspicion, including: the former state secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development; the former advisor to the minister; the former director of the state enterprise; the developer and his proxy (organizers of the scheme).

On June 17, the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development was taken into custody with the alternative of a bail of UAH 20 million. On June 20, the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals arrested the developer - the organizer of the corruption scheme in the Ministry of Regional Development – on bail set at UAH 100 million.