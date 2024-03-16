Five URCS emergency response teams helped to clean up aftermath of missile attacks on Odesa

Five emergency response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the site of cleaning up the aftermath of missile strikes in Odesa.

"Volunteers of the emergency response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Odesa region worked at the scene of the tragedy together with psychologists and rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Five crews consisting of 19 volunteers were engaged in the operations. They provided first aid and psychological first aid to the victims. They also evacuated the wounded man to the hospital," the URCS said on Facebook Saturday.

Later, volunteers from the Odesa Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross set up a help point where people could drink tea, water and have a snack.

As reported, 21 people were killed and more than 70 were injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Odesa on March 15.