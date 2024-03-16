Facts

13:12 16.03.2024

Tusk: Improvement of situation in Ukraine requires immediate assistance

1 min read
Assistance to Ukraine must be immediate for the situation in the country to improve, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin he said that Europe and the Weimar Triangle are responsible for the security and future of the transatlantic relations, adding that the stronger and more united Europe is, the more opportunities Ukraine has.

