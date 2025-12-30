Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:41 30.12.2025

Key result is US readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine - Tusk after EU leaders' consultations

2 min read
Key result is US readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine - Tusk after EU leaders' consultations
Photo: https://www.thetimes.com

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after consultations with the leaders of the European Union and Canada on support, security and reconstruction of Ukraine, said that the key result today is the US statement on readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, "including the presence of American troops."

"Prime Minister Tusk: The key result of the last few days is the US statement on readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after the conclusion of peace, including the presence of American troops," the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland said on X social on Tuesday.

Tusk later added that the meeting assessed the results of the first stage of the negotiations.

"Issues regarding peace in Ukraine are being discussed in various formats and at various meetings. I have just finished talking with European leaders and the NATO Secretary General. We assessed the results of the first stage of the negotiations. Peace is on the horizon," the message said.

As reported, the leaders of the European Union and Canada held a discussion on support for Ukraine, its security and reconstruction, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we had a fruitful discussion with European leaders on our support for Ukraine, its security and reconstruction. Ultimately, the prosperity of a free Ukrainian state depends on its accession to the EU. This is also an important security guarantee. EU accession benefits not only the countries joining, but also the whole of Europe, as evidenced by successive waves of enlargement," she said on X on Tuesday.

Tags: #tusk #leaders_of_the_european_union

MORE ABOUT

15:00 29.12.2025
Statement on US participation in security guarantees is success, but talks still far from over - Tusk

Statement on US participation in security guarantees is success, but talks still far from over - Tusk

20:59 19.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss EUR 90 bln EU loan for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss EUR 90 bln EU loan for Ukraine

10:06 18.12.2025
Either a decision on financial support for Ukraine today, or blood tomorrow - Tusk on EU summit

Either a decision on financial support for Ukraine today, or blood tomorrow - Tusk on EU summit

11:37 16.12.2025
Poland will not participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will help with logistics – PM Tusk

Poland will not participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will help with logistics – PM Tusk

08:56 16.12.2025
US security guarantees for Ukraine include military response to new Russian attack – Tusk

US security guarantees for Ukraine include military response to new Russian attack – Tusk

20:14 28.11.2025
'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

12:39 22.11.2025
Polish PM: Polish citizen and her 7-year-old daughter killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Ternopil

Polish PM: Polish citizen and her 7-year-old daughter killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Ternopil

18:47 19.11.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia ready to help Polish, European colleagues in countering enemy sabotage

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to help Polish, European colleagues in countering enemy sabotage

18:32 19.11.2025
Ukraine, Poland to create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Poland to create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage – Zelenskyy

13:58 19.11.2025
Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: No word from India or UAE condemning Russian strikes on Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: Russia does not want referendum, to find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire

Zelenskyy on deploying US troops: We discuss it, but country makes decision

Zelenskyy announces another meeting of national security advisers on Jan 7, after leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Coalition of Willing to meet on Jan 3 in Ukraine, leaders may meet on Jan 6 in France

LATEST

Zelenskyy: No word from India or UAE condemning Russian strikes on Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: Russia does not want referendum, to find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire

UAE's EDGE defense group may buy 30% of Ukrainian manufacturer of UAVs, missiles Fire Point – media

URCS implements rehabilitation program in Lviv region

Zelenskyy on deploying US troops: We discuss it, but country makes decision

Zelenskyy announces another meeting of national security advisers on Jan 7, after leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Coalition of Willing to meet on Jan 3 in Ukraine, leaders may meet on Jan 6 in France

EU and Canadian leaders hold regular consultations on support for Ukraine

Russia attacks two ships entering the port to load wheat with attack UAVs, there are wounded civilians - Navy

Іt is very dangerous to think about anything other than your position and work - Fedorov on political ambitions

AD
AD