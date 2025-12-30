Key result is US readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine - Tusk after EU leaders' consultations

Photo: https://www.thetimes.com

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after consultations with the leaders of the European Union and Canada on support, security and reconstruction of Ukraine, said that the key result today is the US statement on readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, "including the presence of American troops."

"Prime Minister Tusk: The key result of the last few days is the US statement on readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after the conclusion of peace, including the presence of American troops," the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland said on X social on Tuesday.

Tusk later added that the meeting assessed the results of the first stage of the negotiations.

"Issues regarding peace in Ukraine are being discussed in various formats and at various meetings. I have just finished talking with European leaders and the NATO Secretary General. We assessed the results of the first stage of the negotiations. Peace is on the horizon," the message said.

As reported, the leaders of the European Union and Canada held a discussion on support for Ukraine, its security and reconstruction, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we had a fruitful discussion with European leaders on our support for Ukraine, its security and reconstruction. Ultimately, the prosperity of a free Ukrainian state depends on its accession to the EU. This is also an important security guarantee. EU accession benefits not only the countries joining, but also the whole of Europe, as evidenced by successive waves of enlargement," she said on X on Tuesday.