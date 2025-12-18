Interfax-Ukraine
Either a decision on financial support for Ukraine today, or blood tomorrow - Tusk on EU summit

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says that European Union leaders face a simple choice: decide today on financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027 or "blood tomorrow."

Arriving in Brussels on Thursday for a meeting of the European Council, Tusk said: "Now we have a simple choice: either money today or blood tomorrow, and I’m not just talking about Ukraine, I’m talking about Europe, and this is our decision, and only ours."

He believes that "all European leaders must finally take on this responsibility."

As previously reported, a meeting of the European Council will be held in Brussels on December 18-19, the main issue of which will be financing Ukraine for 2026-2027. The European Commission has proposed two options: external EU borrowing and a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian assets.

The option with borrowings requires a decision by all 27 EU member states, which, as is known, Hungary will not support. As for the reparations loan, a qualified majority is required for this decision. The position of Belgium will be decisive, because it is in this country that the bulk of immobilized Russian assets are stored in the Euroclear institution. The Belgian Prime Minister demands reliable guarantees and a fair distribution of the financial burden in the event of retaliatory actions by the Russian Federation.

