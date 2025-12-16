Poland will not participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will help with logistics – PM Tusk

Polish military personnel will not be part of the peacekeeping contingent that may be deployed in Ukraine as part of the security guarantees, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said.

"One of the security guarantors will be international forces supporting Ukraine. However, partners understand Poland's role as a security leader in the region, and Polish soldiers will not take part in this mission," Tusk was quoted as saying by his office.

"Poland has other tasks. We have to guarantee the security of the eastern flank. Poland will be a key hub - not just Jasienka. Our ports too, and all logistics for the restoration of Ukraine will be crucial. If guarantees for Ukraine make sense, Poland will inevitably be involved logistically," Donald Tusk explained.

According to him, the Americans are convinced that "with their participation, we are able to build serious security guarantees for Ukraine." Tusk stressed that without the participation of the United States, there is no real chance for effective peace negotiations.

"For the first time, I heard from American negotiators that America is committed to providing security guarantees to Ukraine in such a way that the Russians have no doubt that the American response will be military if they attack Ukraine again," he said.