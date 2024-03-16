Facts

11:36 16.03.2024

Sending Western troops to Ukraine shouldn't be ruled out in long term – Finnish FM

1 min read
Western countries, including the United States, should not be entirely opposed to the idea of sending troops to Ukraine if conditions there worsen, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has said, Politico reported on March 15.

"It's important that we not rule everything out for the long term, because we never know how serious the situation becomes," Valtonen was quoted as saying.

The minister emphasized that "the Finnish position is clear: We are not right now sending any troops and not willing to discuss that."

Politico noted that Valtonen's remark was about a longer-term, hypothetical choice. But her reasoning shows that, as the war drags on, European countries who could face immediate danger from Russia may be willing to consider the option more seriously.

Tags: #finland

