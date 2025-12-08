Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 08.12.2025

Stubb: In negotiations, most difficult issues take longest time

1 min read
Stubb: In negotiations, most difficult issues take longest time
Photo: https://www.pap.pl

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said following the meeting of European leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London that diplomatic work would continue "closely with our friends from the US."

"Good discussions with Zelenskyy and European allies on the next steps towards peace. Thank you Keir Starmer for convening the meeting. Negotiations are ongoing. We are working closely with our friends from the US. As always in negotiations, the most difficult issues take the longest time," he said on the X social network on Monday.

Tags: #position #finland

