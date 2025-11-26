Finland strengthening support for Ukraine by joining Naval Coalition – Defense Ministry

Finland will join the UK-Norway-led Naval Coalition, whose mission is to support the development of the Ukrainian Navy, the Finnish Ministry of Defence press service reported.

"Finland joined coalitions on the basis of a careful consideration of each individual case, always ensuring that our contribution was sufficient and effective and provided demonstrable added value for the development of Ukraine’s military capabilities," emphasized Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

Finland previously joined coalitions on artillery, armored vehicles, demining, and information technology. The goal of these international coalitions is to provide long-term support to Ukraine. The coalitions plan and manage the development of the future capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in cooperation with Ukrainians.