Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Finland sends Ukraine 30th package of defense aid worth approximately EUR 52 million, the country's Defense Ministry has said.

"Finland will provide Ukraine with its 30th package of material assistance. The decision on this issue was made by the President of the Republic at the proposal of the government on October 17, 2025," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The opportunities provided under this package will cost Finland approximately EUR 52 million. The package consists mainly of new orders from Finnish companies. Finland has already supplied Ukraine with defense materials worth a total of EUR 2.9 billion," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen said, as per the press service.

According to him, relative to the size of its economy, Finland is one of the countries that has supported Ukraine the most. "This week, we also announced our participation in NATO's PURL initiative, which purchases weapons systems from the United States that are critical for Ukraine. The future of a free and secure Europe will be decided in Ukraine – this requires perseverance and resilience from all allies," he said.

It is noted that in the spring of 2025, the Finnish Ministry of Defense launched a program to support Ukraine by purchasing products intended for Ukraine from the Finnish defense industry. The aim is to meet Ukraine's critical needs, ensure the suitability of the purchased products for free transfer, and protect the companies' production and supply capacities.

For operational reasons and to ensure delivery to the destination, no further details on the content of the assistance, the method of delivery, or the timetable will be provided. The decision on the assistance took into account both Ukraine’s needs and the resources of the Finnish Armed Forces.