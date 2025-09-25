Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Ukrainian and Finnish Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and Elina Valtonen discussed the results of recent contacts between Kyiv and Washington, as well as steps to expand the activities of the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition.

"I had a good meeting with Elina Valtonen to thank Finland for its strong support for Ukraine and principled leadership in the OSCE. We discussed the outcomes of the recent Ukraine-US contacts and further joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia," Sybiha said on the MFA's Telegram channel on Thursday.



Sybiha said he thanked Finland for its leadership in the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition. "We discussed steps to expand its activity," he said.

As reported, the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition is an international initiative launched by Ukraine and Finland at the end of May 2025, which aims to coordinate the efforts of different countries on the construction, maintenance and use of civil protection structures to ensure the safety of the population of Ukraine in emergency situations.