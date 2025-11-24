Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 24.11.2025

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

2 min read
Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo believes that the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva have moved the peace plan for Ukraine in the right direction.

According to the Finnish government's press service, on Monday, November 24, Prime Minister Orpo took part in an informal meeting of EU leaders on the state of peace negotiations.

“We discussed the current situation with regard to the Ukraine peace plan. The plan is progressing towards a just and lasting peace, but there is still a lot of work to be done. At the same time, I would like to stress that decisions concerning the European Union or NATO are so consequential for Finland, Europe, and of course, Ukraine that they must be considered and made with the EU and NATO countries’ involvement,” Orpo said.

“We also have to make sure that the frozen Russian assets are used in a way that is fair and that benefits Ukraine. I will be discussing this and other Ukraine issues with my European and African colleagues over the next few days,” the head of state noted.

The EU leaders met remotely and on the ground in Luanda, the capital of Angola, where the seventh European Union–African Union Summit began today. Prime Minister Orpo attended the meeting remotely as his original flight to Luanda was cancelled. Prime Minister Orpo will attend the EU–AU Summit today and tomorrow and will continue on to South Africa for a trade mission.

Tags: #ukraine #peace #finland

MORE ABOUT

18:54 24.11.2025
Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

20:25 21.11.2025
Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

19:26 21.11.2025
Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

17:20 21.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

20:05 20.11.2025
Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

20:10 19.11.2025
Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine

Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine

12:12 17.11.2025
Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

18:24 12.11.2025
Ukraine, Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate on food security

Ukraine, Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate on food security

14:51 07.11.2025
Ukraine restores full-fledged mechanism for exporting weapons

Ukraine restores full-fledged mechanism for exporting weapons

17:46 06.11.2025
Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

28-point peace plan as everyone saw it no longer exists – advisor to chief of President’s Office

Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

There is significant progress in peace talks for Ukraine – Costa

Trump: Maybe something good is happening in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

LATEST

Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

Defense Ministry allocates 1.5 hectares of defense land for creation of Heroes' Memorial in Lviv

Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

Ministry of Health plans to introduce electronic licenses for medical practice next year – Karchevych

Enemy advances towards Lyman and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

Kallas calls extraordinary informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council over situation with ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

Rada Committee to request SBU, Cabinet action on Oriana assets transferred to Lukor

AD
AD