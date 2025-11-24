Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo believes that the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva have moved the peace plan for Ukraine in the right direction.

According to the Finnish government's press service, on Monday, November 24, Prime Minister Orpo took part in an informal meeting of EU leaders on the state of peace negotiations.

“We discussed the current situation with regard to the Ukraine peace plan. The plan is progressing towards a just and lasting peace, but there is still a lot of work to be done. At the same time, I would like to stress that decisions concerning the European Union or NATO are so consequential for Finland, Europe, and of course, Ukraine that they must be considered and made with the EU and NATO countries’ involvement,” Orpo said.

“We also have to make sure that the frozen Russian assets are used in a way that is fair and that benefits Ukraine. I will be discussing this and other Ukraine issues with my European and African colleagues over the next few days,” the head of state noted.

The EU leaders met remotely and on the ground in Luanda, the capital of Angola, where the seventh European Union–African Union Summit began today. Prime Minister Orpo attended the meeting remotely as his original flight to Luanda was cancelled. Prime Minister Orpo will attend the EU–AU Summit today and tomorrow and will continue on to South Africa for a trade mission.