Zelenskyy calls Stubb to discuss current situation

The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexander Stubb discussed cooperation with partners.

"I was glad to call President of Finland Alexander Stubb. As always, we are closely coordinating. Thank you for your constant support. We discussed cooperation with partners, and I informed Alexander about the current situation in diplomacy and in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Tuesday.

"It is important for Ukraine that everyone who wants to end this war and guarantee security works just as effectively and in a coordinated manner," he said.