Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

The death toll as a result of a missile strike carried out by the Russians on Odesa has risen to 19 people, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said.

"Russia does not stop terrorizing Odesa. As of 17:00, some 19 dead and 73 injured as a result of the enemy's latest missile attacks are already known. Among the victims and injured are local residents, doctors, and employees of the State Emergency Service. The second shelling occurred when emergency services were providing assistance victims of the first blow," Kostin said on Facebook on Friday.

He said law enforcement officers and prosecutors are recording the consequences of another Russian war crime.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated for violation of the laws and customs of war, coupled with premeditated murder.

As reported, several explosions were heard in Odesa on Friday, and later it became known about missile attacks on the city. Previously, it was known that 16 were killed and 73 were injured, including doctors and rescuers. Saturday, March 16, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa.