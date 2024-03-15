Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the country's defense enterprises on Thursday, announcing the production of more shells, Ukrainian drones and electronic warfare systems for the Defense Forces.

“We will have more weapons, shells, drones, and EW systems. Today, I met workers from one of our defense facilities. We do not talk about it officially. During wartime, we cannot openly demonstrate our capabilities,” the President said in a video address.

As he noted, "these are people who have found a way to strengthen our state. Significantly. And every day we accumulate more and more of this power. Such a necessary force - such a long-range force of ours."

The Head of State thanked the employees of the national defense complex for the production of weapons that help soldiers fight and save the lives of Ukraine and Ukrainians.