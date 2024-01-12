Facts

19:30 12.01.2024

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine confirms that capturing of four Ukrainians on the territory of Somalia controlled by the anti-governmental forces, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Our citizens were crewmembers of the wrecked helicopter of the UN Mission in Somalia. They have been identified. Together with the Ukrainians, there were also five other foreign citizens on board. The helicopter belongs to a Ukrainian private company which was performing a transportation services contract for the UN," he said on Facebook on Friday.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Embassy of Ukraine in Kenya and Ukraine's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York have received urgent instructions from the Foreign Ministry to take appropriate measures.

"We are clarifying all details of the crash and capturing, as well as the condition of the Ukrainian citizens, contacting the company which is the owner of helicopter for coordination of further actions. We are keeping this situation under special control together with the other relevant state agencies," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #ukraine #crash #air #capture #somalia

