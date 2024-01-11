Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Europe needs much more productive work of its defense sectors, so Ukraine will make every effort to create a new European military production arsenal with partners in 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We in Europe, everyone in Europe, from west to east, from north to south, need much more productive work of the defense sectors of our states. Europe must learn to be self-sufficient in its defense - no matter what Russia threatens and no matter what aspect of our lives Russia has made its target," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the President of Latvia in Riga on Thursday.

"Europe must be able to respond, it has the right to defend itself. This year, Ukraine will make every effort with all partners to create a new arsenal of Europe - industrial cooperation of such a level that over time will ensure the very fact of its existence, its work, its results and the prevention of Russian aggression against Europe," he added.

According to Zelenskyy, "Russia considers only force and we all in Europe need just such a force."

He also added that it is necessary to continue to work together with partners on sanctions against the Russian Federation, block schemes for circumventing sanctions, as well as maintain Europe's consolidated position on the rejection of Russian energy resources.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Latvian leader for providing a new defense package, including howitzers, ammunition, helicopters, anti-tank weapons, drones, etc.