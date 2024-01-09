Facts

20:39 09.01.2024

Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

1 min read
Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff of the AFU Serhiy Shaptala, visited the defense positions of the Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Kupyansk.

Commander of the Khortytsia Group of Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky informed them about the situation around Kupyansk where the Ukrainian defenders constanly repulse enemy's attempts to attack. The Russian occupation forces have no success in this direction, the Defense Ministry's press service said.

"I was honored to meet with the commanders of the detachments that are fighting in this direction. I reported on the situation and current challenges. Decisions will be made in the near future – the enemy won't enjoy them," Umerov said.

Tags: #military #commanders #kupyansk

