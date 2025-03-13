Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:25 13.03.2025

Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the provision of rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions (4250-IX), the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reported.

As noted in the parliament's message on the Telegram channel on Thursday, the law allows special institutions of general secondary education to provide rehabilitation services to persons with special educational needs and other persons with visual and/or hearing impairments, including military personnel, persons discharged from military service, war veterans, and persons with special merits to the Motherland.

The law is aimed at providing access for a wide range of people to such services on the basis of special institutions of general secondary education and further implementation of international standards in the field of protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

Tags: #military #rehabilitation

