Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:47 31.03.2025

Three civilians injured in massive bomb attack in Kupyansk – Synehubov

Three civilians injured in massive bomb attack in Kupyansk – Synehubov

The Russian Air Forces attacked Kupyansk from the air, dropping seven UABs on the city, reported head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"As a result of an enemy strike with a guided aerial bomb, a private house was destroyed. Another one was damaged. A 59-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman were injured. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," ​​Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

