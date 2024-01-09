Facts

15:09 09.01.2024

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

In Kyiv, during the dismantling of a warehouse damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on December 29, 2023, another dead person has been found, Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"During the dismantling of destroyed building structures in a warehouse in Shevchenkivsky district, signs of another deceased were found. These data were confirmed by the reconciliation of the national police," the message on the Telegram channel says.

Thus, by now it is known about 33 dead as a result of the strike on Kyiv on December 29.

