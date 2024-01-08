It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that as of evening it is known about the death of four people as a result of Russian missile attacks on Monday.

“Emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing in three regions of Ukraine after the Russian army's strikes: Donetsk, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions. I am grateful to all the rescuers, police officers, and utility workers who are involved,” he said in a video address on Monday.

“This morning, unfortunately, began with a massive missile attack once again. Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhia, Kryvyi Rih, Khmelnytskyi region. Forty-five people were injured, and as of this time, four people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families and friends!” he also said.