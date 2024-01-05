URCS opens salt room in Korets, Rivne region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened a salt room in the city of Korets (Rivne region).

“The salt room... was created thanks to the joint efforts of Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers, local authorities and fundraising as part of the #BraVo program. The German Red Cross supported the project and allocated UAH 350,000 for the purchase of equipment and construction materials,” the URCS reported on Facebook.

According to the head of the Korets organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Oleksandr Yakymchuk, the idea of creating a social salt room was supported by the city authorities and the management of the city hospital, since 70% of visits to doctors are related to respiratory diseases.

Now residents of the region will have access to such a service as halotherapy - a physiotherapeutic method of treating and preventing diseases of the respiratory tract, ENT organs, skin, seasonal respiratory infections and cardiovascular diseases, which is suitable for people of any age.

“We intend to introduce a new social service for the population of the Koretsk community for the prevention of respiratory diseases. For vulnerable categories... this service will be free - one course once a year,” said Oleksandr Sukhiy, organization and volunteer development specialist at the URCS.

The social salt room is located on the ground floor of the building and, thanks to special equipment that has already been placed in the hospital, is accessible to people with disabilities.

The population of Korets, Mezhyrich and Hoscha communities is more than 52,000 inhabitants, of which 3,000 are vulnerable categories.

The URCS social laundry opened next to the salt room.