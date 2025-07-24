Kyiv residents pay UAH 29 mln in H1 2025 to restore electricity supply after disconnection for debts – YASNO

According to the results of the first half of 2025, YASNO customers in Kyiv, who had their electricity supply disconnected for debts, paid UAH 29 million for its restoration, the energy supplier has said.

According to its release on Thursday, the total accumulated debt of customers who were disconnected amounted to UAH 100 million.

The company said the cost of the electricity supply restoration service can be up to UAH 6 thousand depending on the scheme of connecting the apartment to the power grid. The distribution system operator takes three working days in the city to restore it.

To avoid such power outages, YASNO advises paying for electricity on time, and in case of accumulating debt, not to ignore reminders in the form of SMS, email messages about the existence of a debt to the supplier.