AFU Air Forces cannot yet confirm use of missiles from DPRK by Russia to attack Ukraine

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said that so far there is no confirmation of information about the use of ballistic missiles transferred by the DPRK by the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine, experts will study the wreckage of missiles.

"This is for sure ballistics, and what kind of ballistics, whose missile – we need to figure it out. So far, we have no data that such missiles have been used [from the DPRK]. The statement was from the United States. Therefore, experts will study the wreckage, and then it will be possible to say whether there is such a fact or not. I can't confirm this yet," Ihnat said on the telethon.

Earlier, the White House said that the United States has information that North Korea had transferred a certain batch of ballistic missiles and launchers to Russia.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Russian forces fired at least one of these ballistic missiles at Ukraine on December 30.

The issue of the supply of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the Russian Federation and their use against Ukraine will be the subject of discussion at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, January 10, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Serhiy Kyslytsya said.