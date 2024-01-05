Facts

11:54 05.01.2024

DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline thermal power plant

1 min read
DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline thermal power plant

On January 4, as a result of shelling by Russian aggressors, DTEK’s frontline thermal power plant, which had been subjected to repeated attacks previously, was once again damaged.

According to DTEK's Telegram channel on Friday, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the plant's equipment was seriously damaged.

“After the shelling ceased, the power engineers began to eliminate the consequences of the attack,” the statement said.

DTEK noted that over the past two and a half months, the enemy has carried out more than a dozen attacks on the station, during one of which five power engineers were injured.

As reported, earlier that day the Ministry of Energy reported shelling of a thermal power plant in Donetsk region, because of which one of its units was switched off. 

Tags: #power_plants #dtek

MORE ABOUT

14:39 04.12.2023
DTEK, in cooperation with Vestas, to finish EUR 450 mln phase two of Tylihulska wind farm with 384 MW capacity

DTEK, in cooperation with Vestas, to finish EUR 450 mln phase two of Tylihulska wind farm with 384 MW capacity

18:52 27.11.2023
DTEK repairs 21 out of 27 thermal power units planned for repair in 2023

DTEK repairs 21 out of 27 thermal power units planned for repair in 2023

15:39 27.11.2023
DTEK imports over 100,000 tonnes of coal from Poland

DTEK imports over 100,000 tonnes of coal from Poland

14:34 31.10.2023
DTEK starts preparation for building new wind farm in Poltava region

DTEK starts preparation for building new wind farm in Poltava region

14:52 30.10.2023
DTEK repairs 20 of 27 power units planned by late 2023

DTEK repairs 20 of 27 power units planned by late 2023

15:23 27.10.2023
DTEK Energy will almost double investments in repairs of TPPs, to UAH 4 bln, by late 2023

DTEK Energy will almost double investments in repairs of TPPs, to UAH 4 bln, by late 2023

12:32 23.10.2023
DTEK supplies almost one fifth of contracted coal from Poland to Ukraine

DTEK supplies almost one fifth of contracted coal from Poland to Ukraine

16:39 18.10.2023
DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids doubles investments in restoration, development of power grids in 2023 - CEO

DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids doubles investments in restoration, development of power grids in 2023 - CEO

17:51 13.10.2023
DTEK modernizes three high-voltage substations in Kyiv

DTEK modernizes three high-voltage substations in Kyiv

17:06 11.10.2023
DTEK plans to drill first oil well in its history by end of month - CEO

DTEK plans to drill first oil well in its history by end of month - CEO

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

LATEST

Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Updated bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia registered in Verkhovna Rada

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

Large groups of drones attacking Ukraine from south - AFU Air Forces

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

AFU repulse 23 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka direction over day

Enemy launches six rocket, 14 airstrikes over day, carries out 13 attacks from MLRS

AD
AD
AD
AD