Facts

09:29 03.01.2024

Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

1 min read
Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that no other state in the world, like Ukraine tonight, had previously repelled such combined strikes by drones, cruise and ballistic missiles that the Russian Federation fired at it.

“And just in the last few days – from December 29 till now – Russia has already used nearly 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed drones against Ukraine. No other state has ever repelled such attacks, combined ones: both drones and missiles, including air-launched ballistic missiles. Ten Kinzhal missiles have been shot down today alone,” he said in his evening video address.

The Head of State thanked every soldier of the AFU Air Forces, all fighters of mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft gunners who were involved in repelling the attack.

Zelenskyy also said that rescue operations are currently underway, rescue teams will work around the clock.

“All those injured, 130 people in total, are receiving, and will continue to receive, the necessary assistance: Kharkiv and the region, Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhia, all affected cities and areas,” the President stated.

In addition, he stressed that Ukraine, against the background of massive Russian attacks, critically needs more air defense systems and missiles for air defense.

Tags: #drones #missiles #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:56 02.01.2024
In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

18:31 29.12.2023
Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

16:44 29.12.2023
Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

14:27 29.12.2023
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

11:39 29.12.2023
About 110 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Friday morning – Zelenskyy

About 110 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Friday morning – Zelenskyy

16:06 28.12.2023
Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

20:01 27.12.2023
Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

10:10 27.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

10:10 27.12.2023
NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

09:33 27.12.2023
Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders’ losses amount to 680 military over day – General Staff

West should tighten sanctions against Russia, provide Ukraine with long–range missiles - Polish FM

Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

OSCE leaders condemn missile terror of Ukraine by Russia – statement

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

LATEST

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

Invaders’ losses amount to 680 military over day – General Staff

Russia trying to adapt to capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, so new supplies to Ukraine crucial – ISW

West should tighten sanctions against Russia, provide Ukraine with long–range missiles - Polish FM

Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

OSCE leaders condemn missile terror of Ukraine by Russia – statement

Yermak, Sullivan agree on importance of bolstering air defense for Ukraine amid Russia's terrorist attacks

By attacking Ukraine, Putin only strengthens determination of Ukrainians to defend their freedom – Ambassador Brink

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

AD
AD
AD
AD