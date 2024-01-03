Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that no other state in the world, like Ukraine tonight, had previously repelled such combined strikes by drones, cruise and ballistic missiles that the Russian Federation fired at it.

“And just in the last few days – from December 29 till now – Russia has already used nearly 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed drones against Ukraine. No other state has ever repelled such attacks, combined ones: both drones and missiles, including air-launched ballistic missiles. Ten Kinzhal missiles have been shot down today alone,” he said in his evening video address.

The Head of State thanked every soldier of the AFU Air Forces, all fighters of mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft gunners who were involved in repelling the attack.

Zelenskyy also said that rescue operations are currently underway, rescue teams will work around the clock.

“All those injured, 130 people in total, are receiving, and will continue to receive, the necessary assistance: Kharkiv and the region, Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhia, all affected cities and areas,” the President stated.

In addition, he stressed that Ukraine, against the background of massive Russian attacks, critically needs more air defense systems and missiles for air defense.