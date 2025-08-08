Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work in coming days

The coming days will be devoted to diplomatic work, the Ukrainian side is constantly in contact with the U.S. side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The coming days will also be devoted to diplomacy. Security advisers spoke yesterday, today they continue their work. Andriy Yermak coordinates the leaders' advisers. The Minister of Foreign Affairs works with colleagues in Europe. We are constantly in communication with the American side, and for our part, our partners are talking to the United States of America," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He said everyone is united by the awareness of the possibility of achieving at least a ceasefire, and everything depends on the right pressure on Russia.

"It is there that a decision should be made that they must end this war that they started. Russia does not take into account the losses of people. They block all information about their losses. But they cannot block objective reality – what the Russian economy is experiencing, how Russian enterprises are stopping work, how Russian logistics is suffering losses," Zelenskyy said.